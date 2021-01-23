Left Menu
C'garh: 377 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 526 recover

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:32 IST
Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported377 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the infectioncount to 2,96,326 and the toll to 3,609, a health officialsaid.

The number of recoveries reached 2,87,677 after 64people were discharged from hospitals and 462 completed homeisolation. The number of active cases in the state stood at5,040, he said.

''Raipur district accounted for 83 of the new cases forthe day, taking its total count to 55,673, including 762deaths. Durg witnessed 51 new cases, Raigarh 35 and Mahasamund30. Of the eight deaths recorded during the day, two tookplace on Saturday, four on Friday and two earlier,'' he said.

With 20,405 samples tested on Saturday, the totalnumber of tests in the state went up to 40,76,431.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 2,96,326, New cases 377, Deaths 3,609,Recovered 2,87,677, Active cases 5,040, tests today 20,405,tests so far 40,76,431.

