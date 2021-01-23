Left Menu
Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:55 IST
Lalu Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments. Image Credit: ANI

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday night after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said.

''He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS,'' an official in Delhi said.

A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Lalu Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.

''Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,'' RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader's deteriorating health.

The family met Prasad in the night.

After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters that his condition was worrisome.

Tejashwi also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek the cooperation of the state government in arranging to take his father to Delhi.

