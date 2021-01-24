Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic and Social Council turns 75; President reaffirms mandate to tackle pandemic, development challenges

Marking its 75th anniversary amid the most serious economic and health crisis the UN& has ever faced, the Organization’s Economic and Social Council “has the mandate and the responsibility to respond to these challenges,” the body’s President, Munir Akram, said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 24-01-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 01:44 IST
Economic and Social Council turns 75; President reaffirms mandate to tackle pandemic, development challenges
The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the UN system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental. Image Credit: ANI

"Let us work together fulfil ECOSOC's mandate and potential to respond to the world's greatest challenges," said Mr Akram, referring to the Council – one of the six main organs of the United Nations – by its well-known acronym.

ECOSOC 101

The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the UN system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social and environmental.

It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus and cooperation on ways forward and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals. It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits.

Mr Akram explained that the Council's main mandate under the UN Charter is to promote better living standards in larger freedoms through international economic cooperation.

Today, twenty international organizations, regional commissions, and autonomous entities report annually to the Economic and Social Council.

Evolution and Global Goals

"Over the years, ECOSOC has been the central body for the discussion of international economic, social and development policies," he said, noting that some of the major development concepts – the 0.7 per cent official development assistance (ODA) target; the concept of Special Drawing Rights linked to development, the special and preferential treatment of developing countries in international trade, all evolved in ECOSOC's policy discussions.

Moreover, ECOSOC was instrumental also in the adoption of key global development strategies and targets, the Millennium Development Goals(MDGs), and the crucial evolution of the 2030 Agenda for Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tackling COVID-19, ensuring sustainable development for all

"Today, the world is facing the most serious global health and economic crisis since the establishment of the United Nations and the creation of ECOSOC," said Mr Akram, who is also currently Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN in New York.

He stressed that poverty has increased, as has hunger. The financial resources required for recovery by the developing countries remain to be mobilized. The achievement of the SDGs is in question. The threat of climate change appears imminent.

"And there is no assurance that the vaccine to halt the COVID-19 pandemic will be equitably available to the poorer countries," he said, declaring: "The ECOSOC has the mandate and the responsibility to respond to these challenges."

He called on the international community to take the opportunities provided by a series of critical ECOSOC gatherings over the coming year to craft a global response and an equitable way forward: the Council's Financing for Development forum in April, at the Development Cooperation Forum and at the High-Level Forum in July.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City escape shock Cup exit with late goals at Cheltenham

Fourth-tier Cheltenham Town came within minutes of one of the great FA Cup shocks before Manchester City scored three late goals to win an absorbing fourth-round tie 3-1 on Saturday.Alfie May looked poised to write his name into the competi...

Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years.Trump this month...

Healthier world means ‘safer America’ Tedros stresses, as UN-led vaccine initiative announces deal for 40 million doses

Commenting on the deal at the regular end-of-week press conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said pending emergency authorization, close to 150 million does of the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine should also be available for...

Mali in transition: UN peacekeeping chief takes stock of political and security developments

With the country in the throes of a political transition, following a military coup and the establishment of an interim Government last year, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, took stock of recent politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021