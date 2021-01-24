Mainland China reports 80 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 65 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 92 from 99 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

