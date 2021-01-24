Maha: 9,105 people take COVID-19 vaccine in Thane so far

A total of 9,105 health workershave so far taken the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra'sThane district since the launch of the immunisation drive onJanuary 16, an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 2,366 health workers, or 102.87 per centof the targeted beneficiaries, were administered the vaccineat 23 centres in Thane, district health officer Dr ManishRenge said.

The target is to inoculate 100 people at every centrein a day.

So far, 9,105 health workers, or 79.17 per cent of theregistered beneficiaries, have been given the vaccine doses inthe district since the launch of the drive, the districtadministration said in a release.

The district has till now reported a total of 2,51,641COVID-19 cases and 6,109 deaths due to the disease, as perofficial figures.

