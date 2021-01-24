Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP logs 158 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches 8.87 lakh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:10 IST
AP logs 158 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches 8.87 lakh

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 countrose to 8.87 lakh as 158 fresh cases were reported in 24 hoursending 9 am on Sunday.

No deaths were reported, but 155 coronavirus patients hadrecovered in the state in a day, the latest bulletin said.

The active cases remained 1,476 after a total of 8,78,387recoveries and 7,147 deaths, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported the highest 24 cases in aday, Visakhapatnam 22 and Krishna 20 while the remaining 10added less than 20 new cases each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Fatehpur

A 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold here in a village in Kishanpur police station area while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday.SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said Kamta Nishad 45 of Mahrauli village had...

167 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthans COVID-19 tally increased to 3,16,652 on Sunday with 167 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.No death due to the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, it said.The highest number of fresh cases were reported from J...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021