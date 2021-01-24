AP logs 158 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches 8.87 lakh

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 countrose to 8.87 lakh as 158 fresh cases were reported in 24 hoursending 9 am on Sunday.

No deaths were reported, but 155 coronavirus patients hadrecovered in the state in a day, the latest bulletin said.

The active cases remained 1,476 after a total of 8,78,387recoveries and 7,147 deaths, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported the highest 24 cases in aday, Visakhapatnam 22 and Krishna 20 while the remaining 10added less than 20 new cases each.

