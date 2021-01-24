Italy reports 299 coronavirus deaths and 11,629 new cases

Italy reported 299 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 488 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 11,629 from 13,331.

Some 216,211 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 286,331, the Health Ministry said.

