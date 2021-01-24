Left Menu
Development News Edition

32 new coronavirus cases, another death in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:26 IST
32 new coronavirus cases, another death in Chandigarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the infection tally to 20,718, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 65-year-old coronavirus positive woman took the toll to 334 in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

There are 136 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, it said.

Twenty-two more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 20,248 in the UT, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,08,107 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in Chandigarh and 1,86,447 of them tested negative while reports of 92 are awaited, it said. PTI CHS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021