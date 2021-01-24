32 new coronavirus cases, another death in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the infection tally to 20,718, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 65-year-old coronavirus positive woman took the toll to 334 in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

There are 136 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, it said.

Twenty-two more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 20,248 in the UT, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,08,107 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in Chandigarh and 1,86,447 of them tested negative while reports of 92 are awaited, it said. PTI CHS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)