France sees biggest jump in COVID-19 hospital admissions since Nov

France saw the biggest jump in hospital admissions for COVID-19 since mid-November, with the number of people in hospital with the virus up by 493 to 26,393, health ministry data showed on Sunday.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus also rose again, by 69 to 2,965, also the highest one-day increase since early November.

