Second consignment of Sinovac vaccine arrives in Turkey - CNN Turk

Second consignment of Sinovac vaccine arrives in Turkey - CNN TurkReuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:45 IST
A second consignment of 6.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech has arrived in Turkey, CNN Turk reported on Monday.
Turkey had previously received an initial consignment of 3 million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.245 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Turkey
- health ministry
- Sinovac Biotech
ALSO READ
New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province
China, Vietnam shown there is way of dealing with pandemic even in absence of vaccine: IMF
IMF says China recovering fast ahead of most big economies
China reports 360 cases south of Beijing
China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain