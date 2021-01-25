Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,729 to 2,141,665 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:57 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,729 to 2,141,665, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 217 to 52,087, the tally showed.

