Thailand reports 187 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Thailand reported 187 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of cases to 13,687 and fatalities to 75 since it detected its first case a year ago.

The tally included 10 imported cases, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.

