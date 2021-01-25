Head of French health regulatory body: COVID situation is worrying

The COVID-19 situation in France is worrying, the head of the country's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator told France Inter radio on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron's government considers a possible new lockdown.

Dominique Le Guludec nevertheless added she was aware of the downsides caused by lockdowns, such as hits to the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)