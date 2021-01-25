Left Menu
Head of French health regulatory body: COVID situation is worrying

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:15 IST
The COVID-19 situation in France is worrying, the head of the country's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator told France Inter radio on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron's government considers a possible new lockdown.

Dominique Le Guludec nevertheless added she was aware of the downsides caused by lockdowns, such as hits to the economy.

