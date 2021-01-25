Russia reports 19,290 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,738,690.

Authorities also reported an additional 456 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total count to 69,918.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)