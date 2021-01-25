MP: COVID-19 vaccination centres increased to 450 from 150

The number of COVID-19vaccination centres in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to450 from 150 from Monday, while the plan was to raise thenumbers further to 1,200 in the coming days, state ministerfor medical education Vishvas Sarang said.

He said Madhya Pradesh had got 10.50 lakh vaccinedoses, while the current requirement was 8.70 lakh.

The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, wasproceeding smoothly and 70 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries had been covered in the first two weeks, theminister informed.

There will be be a gap of 28 days between two doses ofthe vaccine and its effect will be seen 14 days after thesecond dose is administered, a health official said.

