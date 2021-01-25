Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: COVID-19 vaccination centres increased to 450 from 150

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:33 IST
MP: COVID-19 vaccination centres increased to 450 from 150
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19vaccination centres in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to450 from 150 from Monday, while the plan was to raise thenumbers further to 1,200 in the coming days, state ministerfor medical education Vishvas Sarang said.

He said Madhya Pradesh had got 10.50 lakh vaccinedoses, while the current requirement was 8.70 lakh.

The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, wasproceeding smoothly and 70 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries had been covered in the first two weeks, theminister informed.

There will be be a gap of 28 days between two doses ofthe vaccine and its effect will be seen 14 days after thesecond dose is administered, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expand your business on social platforms with Gumti App

January 2021, Mumbai With the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 many business suffered and number of home run businesses faced the brunt of no customers. However, many families and their survivals suffered but there were people who ...

Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 25 ANINewsVoir IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience. Title...

Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 7,300 crore through an initial public offering.The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer of sal...

President Kovind launches ECI’s Web Radio: ‘Hello Voters’ on National Day

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, virtually graced and addressed the 11th National Voters Day Celebrations, being organised by the Election Commission of India, today January 25, 2021.During the event, the President conferred th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021