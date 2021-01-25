Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to approve Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan is all set to approve the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government official said on Monday, a week after China's Sinopharm and Oxford University's AstraZeneca vaccine got a similar authorization. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has accepted the data submitted by the Russian candidate, a spokesman for the authority told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:20 IST
Pakistan to approve Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is all set to approve the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government official said on Monday, a week after China's Sinopharm and Oxford University's AstraZeneca vaccine got a similar authorization.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has accepted the data submitted by the Russian candidate, a spokesman for the authority told Reuters. He said the data and its evaluation had been forwarded to the authority's registration board, which will have the final word on granting Sputnik an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"We just need some clarification over its marketing rights," the spokesman said, adding all the rest was done. He said the AGP Pharma Pakistan had applied to market and distribute the vaccine. Pakistan has not yet rolled out a vaccination campaign, waiting for the first shipment of Sinopharm's vaccine by the end of this month with a donation of half a million doses from China.

Pakistan hopes to get another donation of over a million doses from China. "Soon enough," Pakistan's health minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters when asked when the South Asian nation of 220 million will start getting the vaccine shots.

The health ministry says both the EUA approved vaccines will be reviewed on a quarterly basis for further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality. Sultan said the country could get "in the range of tens of millions" of vaccine doses under an agreement with China's Cansino Biologics Inc.

The vaccine company's Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 candidate is nearing completion of Phase III clinical trials in Pakistan, awaiting results likely to come in by mid-February, Sultan said. Pakistan plans to cover the majority of the population for free, but private companies could also be allowed to import and sell vaccines.

Pakistan reported 1,629 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases to more than 534,041 with 11,318 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind takes veiled dig at China in R-Day address, says India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh

In a veiled dig at China over the border standoff in Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that India faced an expansionist move on its borders which was foiled by the countrys valiant soldiers and said 20 of them laid their live...

IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference

The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italys team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.The IOC has taken issue w...

Uganda: Govt dismisses school reopening report, says 'public will be informed'

The schools in Uganda have not decided on a date to reopen the schools seeing the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by News Ghana.As reported, schools and organizations of higher learning in the country would remain closed amidst the l...

Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on MondayThis was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021