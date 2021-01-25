Left Menu
Projected UK Pfizer vaccine supply unchanged for Jan to March period - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:33 IST
The total projected amount of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine supplied to Britain between January and March will be unchanged by a planned upgrade at a production facility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"Their projected volumes of deliveries to the UK remain the same for January to March," the spokesman said.

"As Pfizer have said, supplies will be lower this month and next, given it's upgrading its factory in Belgium. I believe they also said it will then increase production in March."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

