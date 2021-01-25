Left Menu
Over 7400 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; 14 adverse events

AEFI adverse events following immunisation was reported in 14 persons, a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 53 per cent health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 44 per cent of the target.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 7,400 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday as the inoculation drive picked up pace in the city, recording 91 per cent turnout for the day, officials said.

The targeted number for vaccination on January 25 was 8,100, they said.

''On January 25, 7,408 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, with a coverage span of 91.5 per cent. AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 14 persons,'' a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive. The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

On Monday, the count was 110 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, and 100 at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, a senior doctor at RGSSH said. Figures from other hospitals were awaited. Counselling sessions conducted over the past few days have helped in ramping up the number, the doctor said.

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

