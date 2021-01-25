Left Menu
France's COVID-19 death toll rises by 445 to 73,494

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French health ministry reported on Monday that the country's COVID-19 death toll was up by 445, at 73,494, the world's seventh-highest, versus a rise of 172 on Sunday.

The seven-day moving average of new fatalities, which averages out daily data-reporting irregularities, increased to 401, the highest since Dec. 9.

