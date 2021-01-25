France's COVID-19 death toll rises by 445 to 73,494

The French health ministry reported on Monday that the country's COVID-19 death toll was up by 445, at 73,494, the world's seventh-highest, versus a rise of 172 on Sunday.

The seven-day moving average of new fatalities, which averages out daily data-reporting irregularities, increased to 401, the highest since Dec. 9.

