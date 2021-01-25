Bengal reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,355 on Monday as 252 more people tested positivefor the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,122, a health bulletinsaid.

As many as 417 more people have been cured of thedisease, taking the recovery rate among the coronaviruspatients in the state to 97.14 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest numberof new cases at 74, while Kolkata registered the highestnumber of fresh fatalities at three, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 6,151 active cases, while 5,52,082people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The state has so far tested over 78.15 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 18,243 in the last 24 hours, thebulletin added.

As many as 38,159 frontline workers including severaldoctors, were vaccinated at 475 centres during the day even as12 AEFI cases were reported, a senior health official said.

''The AEFI rate today was 0.3 per thousand, the lowestso far, while the vaccination rate was the highest. This showsthat the initial hesitation of the health workers hassubsided,'' the official said.

As many as 1,22,664 people have been vaccinated in thestate so far, he said.

''We are confident of vaccinating all health workerswithin the time frame,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)started registering elderly persons for COVID vaccination.

The registration has started at five KMC clinics, acivic body official said.

