Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's COVID-19 infections hit new high as regions double down on measures

He said the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain was not responsible for the surge and only accounted for around 5% of current infections, although it could become the dominant variant by March. With Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus more than tripling from a month ago, regions have raced to curb infections - although national law bars them from imposing the harshest restrictions like home confinement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:59 IST
Spain's COVID-19 infections hit new high as regions double down on measures

Spain reported a record 93,822 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, while the two-week average jumped to a new high of 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday as regional authorities scrambled to ramp up restrictions.

Infections now total 2,593,382, while the death toll increased by 767 to 56,208, health ministry data showed. "Spain is not doing well and we have to be aware of it," Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon told a news briefing.

Simon stressed that further measures would be needed for transmission to fall quickly and ease pressure on intensive care units after weeks of gradual tightening have failed to tame a rampant third wave. He said the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain was not responsible for the surge and only accounted for around 5% of current infections, although it could become the dominant variant by March.

With Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus more than tripling from a month ago, regions have raced to curb infections - although national law bars them from imposing the harshest restrictions like home confinement. Health Minister Salvador Illa, meanwhile confirmed he would step aside to run for election in Catalonia after leading Spain's response to the pandemic.

Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias, who has worked closely with Illa, is most likely to step in, a source close to the government said. Illa's replacement will be announced on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said. The regions brought in a range of restrictions. Galicia imposed limited people to socialising only with members of their own household and ordered non-essential businesses to close at 6 p.m. for three weeks.

Regional leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo urged citizens to stay at home from 8 p.m. Valencia and Murcia banned gatherings of more than two people. Madrid will bring forward a curfew by an hour to 10 p.m. and deploy drones and extra police to ensure compliance.

"It's terrible because things were getting better, people were going out, but this is creating fear again," said Baldomore Curas, manager of a bar in central Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Climate adaptation summit hears dire warnings but misses action to match

Without bold action to build resilience to climate change, the world will likely see dramatic reversals in economic development, with poor and vulnerable communities paying the highest price, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday.He...

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021