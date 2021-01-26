Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch anti-lockdown riots extent to a third night

The motivation behind incidents in Rotterdam and in the southern city of Geleen on Monday was not immediately clear, but rioters were overwhelmingly in their teens and twenties. News agency ANP reported that police on horseback in Rotterdam had charged at a group of about 50 youths.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:14 IST
Dutch anti-lockdown riots extent to a third night

Rioting broke out for a third night in Dutch cities on Monday, initially linked to protests over a government decision to add a nighttime curfew to the Netherlands' already strict lockdown. The motivation behind incidents in Rotterdam and in the southern city of Geleen on Monday was not immediately clear, but rioters were overwhelmingly in their teens and twenties.

News agency ANP reported that police on horseback in Rotterdam had charged at a group of about 50 youths. In Geleen, images showed youths running from police shortly before the night's curfew was due to go into effect. Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier on Monday had condemned the riots over the weekend in which demonstrators attacked police and set fires.

The curfew, the first in the country since World War Two, was imposed after the National Institute for Health (RIVM) warned a new wave of infections is on its way due to the "British variant" of COVID-19, though numbers of new infections in the Netherlands have been declining for weeks. Some 4,129 new cases were reported on Monday, the lowest number since Dec. 1. Police said hundreds had been detained over the weekend in incidents that began on Saturday evening and lasted until the early hours of Monday, including some in which rioters threw rocks and in one case knives at police and burned down a COVID-19 testing station.

Police said issued more than 5,700 fines for breaking the curfew, which lasts from 9 pm to 4:30 am local time. "This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such," Rutte told reporters outside his office in The Hague. Schools and non-essential shops in the Netherlands have been shut since mid-December, following the closure of bars and restaurants two months earlier.

There have been 13,579 deaths in the Netherlands from COVID-19 and 952,950 infections to date. The police trade union NPB said there could be more protests ahead as people grow more frustrated with the months-long lockdown.

"We haven't seen so much violence in 40 years," union board member Koen Simmers said on television program Nieuwsuur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Climate adaptation summit hears dire warnings but misses action to match

Without bold action to build resilience to climate change, the world will likely see dramatic reversals in economic development, with poor and vulnerable communities paying the highest price, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday.He...

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021