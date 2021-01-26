Russia reports 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, taking its official national tally to 3,756,931.

Authorities also confirmed 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 70,482.

