Russia reports 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths

Russia reports 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:40 IST
Russia on Tuesday reported 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, taking its official national tally to 3,756,931.
Authorities also confirmed 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 70,482.
