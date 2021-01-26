Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain confident that vaccine makers will deliver for both UK and EU

Zahawi said that he was confident the manufacturers of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for British use, Pfizer , AstraZeneca and Moderna, would be able to meet their supply obligations, for both Britain and the EU. The EU proposal comes in the wake of AstraZeneca's decision to cut its supply to the EU by 60% to 31 million doses for the first quarter of the year, while Pfizer has also altered delivery schedules.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:28 IST
Britain confident that vaccine makers will deliver for both UK and EU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and the European Union should both get the vaccines they have ordered and it is wrong to respond to supply problems with restrictions, Nadhim Zahawi, the British COVID-19 vaccine deployment minister, said on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier backed EU proposals to restrict vaccines leaving the bloc, saying Europe should have its "fair share". Zahawi said that he was confident the manufacturers of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for British use, Pfizer , AstraZeneca and Moderna, would be able to meet their supply obligations, for both Britain and the EU.

The EU proposal comes in the wake of AstraZeneca's decision to cut its supply to the EU by 60% to 31 million doses for the first quarter of the year, while Pfizer has also altered delivery schedules. "I'm very confident that Pfizer... will deliver for the EU and will deliver for the UK, as will AstraZeneca," Zahawi told Times Radio. "Vaccine nationalism is the wrong way to go. No one is safe until we're all safe."

AstraZeneca has a domestic British supply chain to make its vaccine, but Britain's supplies of the Pfizer vaccine come from a factory in Belgium. The total projected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supplied to Britain between January and March is unchanged by a planned upgrade at a production facility.

But Britain has consistently said that supply is limiting the pace of its vaccine rollout, although it expects early wrinkles to be ironed out over time. "Supplies are tight... they continue to be," Zahawi told BBC TV. "Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."

Britain is seeking to give initial shots to 15 million of the most at-risk people by mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.Atul Bhargava, the ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss: Study

Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration AMD, according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder....

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Swedens Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarification on the numb...

Ukraine expects 100,000-200,000 vaccines from Pfizer in February - PM

Ukraine expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the COVAX scheme in February and vaccinate the first 367,000 people against the coronavirus in first stage, Ukrainain Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021