Ukraine expects 100,000-200,000 vaccines from Pfizer in February - PM

Ukraine expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the COVAX scheme in February and vaccinate the first 367,000 people against the coronavirus in first stage, Ukrainain Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday.

Shmygal told the parliament the country also expected to receive 700,000 doses of Sinovac's COVID vaccine in three-four weeks. He said the government had worked out a detailed vaccination plan within which 2.54 million people would get vaccine at the second stage of the vaccination and 7.2 million people at the third stage.

Shmygal said up to 16 million doses of vaccine Ukraine expected to receive from COVAX this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine would start coronavirus vaccinations in February.

Ukraine registered around 1.2 million coronavirus cases so far, with 22,057 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)