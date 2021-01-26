France's Veran: sticking with decision to have 21-days gaps between two Pfizer shots

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that he had decided to maintain to 21-28 days the gap between the injection of the first and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

Veran told a news conference he made that choice out of caution, citing a lack of scientific evidence that extending the gap would be totally safe.

