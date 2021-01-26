Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca offers EU earlier supplies in Feb but no clarity on rerouting from UK -sources

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:44 IST
AstraZeneca has offered to provide the European Union with earlier supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine in February but has not given clarity on the possible rerouting of doses from Britain to boost EU deliveries, EU officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

