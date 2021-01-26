Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The world's fourth-most-populous country has recorded 28,468 deaths from the disease. New Zealand's borders to stay shut Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's borders will remain closed for most of this year, but it will pursue travel arrangements with neighbouring Australia and other Pacific nations. Medical authorities, meanwhile, may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, Ardern said, as pressure mounts for a start to vaccinations after the country confirmed its first case of the virus in the community in months.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:42 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Germany backs EU vaccine curbs

Germany's health minister supported European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as tensions grew with AstraZeneca and Pfizer over sudden supply cuts just a month after the bloc started vaccinating citizens. The EU has proposed setting up a register of vaccine exports, amid frustration over delivery delays of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot and other supply problems.

British quarantine Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister said as he warned the public not to book summer vacations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country. California eases lockdowns

California eased strict stay-at-home orders on Monday, allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and greater social mixing, as public health authorities reported slower infection rates and hospitalizations. Meanwhile, New York Governor Mario Cuomo plans to relax a number of unspecified restrictions in the days ahead, as long as transmission rates remain low.

France's hospitalisations rise The number of people hospitalised in France rose by more than 1,000 over the last two days and the number of patients in intensive care units exceeded 3,000 for the first time since early December.

A growing number of medical experts have called for a third lockdown while France rolls out the vaccine, but French media reported that President Emmanuel Macron was trying to avoid such a measure. Spanish infections hit new high

Spain reported a record 93,822 new infections over the weekend, while the two-week average jumped to a new high of 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday as regional authorities scrambled to ramp up restrictions. Grim milestone for Indonesia

Indonesia surpassed a million confirmed cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get the epidemic under control. The world's fourth-most-populous country has recorded 28,468 deaths from the disease.

New Zealand's borders to stay shut Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's borders will remain closed for most of this year, but it will pursue travel arrangements with neighbouring Australia and other Pacific nations.

Medical authorities, meanwhile, may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, Ardern said, as pressure mounts for a start to vaccinations after the country confirmed its first case of the virus in the community in months. (Compiled by Linda Noakes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos in Delhi as farmers' tractor parade turns violence, protesters storm Red Fort

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a n...

Farmers broke pre-decided conditions for parade, many personnel injured: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Tuesday said protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade and resorted to violence and vandalism, leaving many police personnel injured. In a statement, the police also claimed the force di...

UK minister declines to "speculate" on COVID hotel quarantine plan

Britains interior minister Priti Patel said she would not speculate on the introduction of hotel quarantines for people arriving in the country ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday. Itd be wrong to speculate about any measures...

Maharashtra: 289 more birds found dead, tally 18,700

The tally of bird deaths inMaharashtra reached 18,700 with 289 more birds dying invarious parts of the state on Monday, a state governmentofficial said on Tuesday.The samples of these birds have been sent to theBhopal-based laboratory to fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021