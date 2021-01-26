UK minister declines to "speculate" on COVID hotel quarantine plan
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said she would not speculate on the introduction of hotel quarantines for people arriving in the country ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:35 IST
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said she would not speculate on the introduction of hotel quarantines for people arriving in the country ahead of an announcement expected later on Tuesday. "It'd be wrong to speculate about any measures that are not in place right now as policy is being developed," Patel told lawmakers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those coming to Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for the rollout of the United Kingdom's COVID-19 vaccination programme, had earlier said an announcement would come later on Tuesday.
