Rajasthan records 125 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 125 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 3,16,970, even as no new death linked to the pandemic was recorded in the state, according to an official report.

According to the report, a maximum of 34 new cases were recorded in Kota.

So far, 2,760 COVID-19 patients have died in the state and 3,11,374 recovered, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,836 in Rajasthan, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)