Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan records 125 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:00 IST
Rajasthan records 125 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan reported 125 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 3,16,970, even as no new death linked to the pandemic was recorded in the state, according to an official report.

According to the report, a maximum of 34 new cases were recorded in Kota.

So far, 2,760 COVID-19 patients have died in the state and 3,11,374 recovered, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,836 in Rajasthan, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Protesters deviated from fixed routes, violated other conditions set for tractor parade

Not carrying weapons, following fixed routes and entering Delhi with tractors sans trolleys, were among the several conditions set by farmer leaders and police that were violated by some participants of the tractor parade here on Tuesday. T...

Farm protest violence: Pol parties condemn violence; Oppn slams govt for allowing situation to deteriorate

Leaders across the political spectrum on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital after farmers protesting against the the three farm laws deviated from pre-decided routes during a tractor march, clashed with the police, broke...

Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

President Joe Bidens pick to oversee the Commerce Department says investments across the country are needed to provide Americans with a pathway to a good job as the nation recovers from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Rh...

Traffic mayhem in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor parade

Traffic went haywire on national capital roads on Tuesday as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhis ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021