FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization recommended the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days and said it was working with the company to accelerate its approval of the shot for WHO emergency use listing. It also scheduled a review of AstraZeneca's vaccine for Feb. 8.

EUROPE * AstraZeneca has offered to bring forward some deliveries of its vaccine to the European Union while the bloc has asked the British drugmaker if it can divert doses from the United Kingdom to make up for a shortfall in supplies, European officials told Reuters.

* Britain will be able to work with the European Union to ensure there is no disruption to vaccine supplies, health minister Matt Hancock said. * Ukraine expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the COVAX scheme in February and vaccinate the first 367,000 people against the coronavirus in first stage, Ukrainain Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac, the health ministry said.

* Hong Kong has formally approved use of the Fosun Pharma-BioNTech vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be accepted in the Asian financial hub. * Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and keep the borders shut for most of the year.

AMERICAS * Moderna said it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the next three months.

* Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died from viral pneumonia related to COVID-19, the government said. * The first shipment to Mexico of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine could reach the country next week, a Mexican official said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Serum Institute of India will supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week on behalf of the British drugmaker, its chief executive told Reuters.

* Saudi Arabia's finance minister said his country was talking to manufacturers to provide vaccines to low-income countries including Yemen and African states. * Morocco's health ministry has started distributing vaccines across the country as it prepares to become the first African state to roll out a mass immunisation programme this week.

* Iran urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehran's fight against the pandemic, and approved the import and production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson expects to share details on the company's late-stage vaccine trial early next week, Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said. * Drugmaker Merck & Co said it would stop development of its two vaccines and focus pandemic research on treatments.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. Treasury yields hovered close to three-week lows while stock markets were mixed as concerns about potential roadblocks to new U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

* The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected. * Oil prices ticked up alongside rising European shares and amid reports of a blast in Saudi Arabia, trading near 11-month highs.

