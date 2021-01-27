Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminals in Mexico exploit desperation for oxygen canisters

But the oxygen tanks they rely on have been the object of thefts, hijackings and fraud.Even as Mexicos president continued fighting the virus in isolation at his apartment, and the countrys richest man quickly was admitted to a top hospital, treatment for average Mexicans remained difficult and dangerous.The head of the countrys consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, reported Tuesday that hundreds of ads have been found offering industrial oxygen cylinders used by torch and welding operators for medical use.These are stolen cylinders, for industrial use, you cant use them to breathe, Sheffield said.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-01-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 06:34 IST
Criminals in Mexico exploit desperation for oxygen canisters

High rates of coronavirus infection have led Mexico to crack down on the illicit trade in oxygen canisters, though thieves are coming up with new ways to defraud families.

Hospitals in some parts of Mexico are almost 90% full, forcing families to treat their relatives at home. But the oxygen tanks they rely on have been the object of thefts, hijackings and fraud.

Even as Mexico's president continued fighting the virus in isolation at his apartment, and the country's richest man quickly was admitted to a top hospital, treatment for average Mexicans remained difficult and dangerous.

The head of the country's consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, reported Tuesday that hundreds of ads have been found offering industrial oxygen cylinders — used by torch and welding operators — for medical use.

“These are stolen cylinders, for industrial use, you can't use them to breathe,” Sheffield said. In other cases, fraudsters advertised tanks or oxygen concentrators at excessive prices, or accepted deposits and then disappeared. “You are throwing away your money and they probably won't deliver anything,” he said.

Sheffield said police have forced the removal of 700 Facebook pages and 100 internet offers that were found to involve fraudulent or abusive offers of oxygen equipment. There have been several armed robberies of oxygen cylinders in recent weeks in Mexico, and hijackings of trucks delivering the canisters.

And on Tuesday, Mexico City police arrested a couple who posed as sellers of disinfectant liquids and gels whose use has skyrocketed in the pandemic. Once a potential customer showed up to the apartment they were using, the man and woman would kidnap the person and demand a ransom. Police believe they were involved in at least three such crimes.

Sheffield said the government had reached an agreement with companies that produce oxygen to purify and certify their product so that as much as 70% of what normally goes for industrial use, could be used to treat patients instead.

He also said that northern states could start to import oxygen from the United States.

Most of all, he urged Mexicans who bought canisters as a precaution, or who had finished using them, to turn them in so others could use them, noting “Returning a tank saves lives.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting aggressive measures implemented to curb a resurgence of the disease are working.The National Health Commission ...

Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

A Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month while wearing a shirt with a message that stood for murder the media was arrested Tuesday, the FBI said. Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, was charged with obstruct...

Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report

Australias cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Cricket Australia CA launched an investigation w...

In early action, Biden tries to make good on pledge to heal America's racial divide

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was time to act now to heal Americas racial divide, taking several steps and promising more to confront racism and inequality that he said has plagued the United States for far too long. Racial tension...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021