CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico reports 17,165 new coronavirus cases, 1,743 more deaths

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:20 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 17,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,743 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,788,905 cases and 152,016 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

