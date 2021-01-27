Left Menu

Indonesia reports record daily increase in coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:03 IST
Indonesia reports record daily increase in coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a record daily increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with 387 new fatalities, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed. This brought the total number of deaths to 28,855.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 11,948 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,024,298.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Russia's lower house approves extension of nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russias lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, which a senior official said had been agreed on Moscows terms.The Kremlin said on Tuesday the two coun...

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually amid pandemic fears

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, will mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.Survivor...

Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction

Environmental activists have secretly dug what they described as a network of tunnels under a small public garden in front of a London train station as part of their action against the HS2 high-speed rail project. The HS2 Rebellion group ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021