Indonesia reports record daily increase in coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a record daily increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with 387 new fatalities, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed. This brought the total number of deaths to 28,855.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 11,948 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,024,298.

