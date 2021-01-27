Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,680 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:52 IST
Malaysia reported 3,680 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 194,114 infections.

The health ministry also reported seven new deaths, bringing Malaysia's total fatalities from the pandemic to 707.

Also Read: Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

