Left Menu

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria has ordered more than 12 million vaccine shots from six producers under the EU scheme and Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has repeatedly said that every Bulgarian would be able to be inoculated.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:57 IST
Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the new coronavirus on Wednesday as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.

The country of 7 million people has inoculated about 29,000 medical workers so far - putting it at the bottom in terms of vaccinated people per capita in the 27-member bloc. "This is a chance we are given and we have to grab it. There is no other way to fight this virus," said Ulyana Dumova, one of the first 15 patients in the Nadezhda care home to get the vaccine.

The centre-right government has faced criticism it has ordered too few quantities of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines - the first two that have been approved for use in the EU. An updated delivery schedule showed it will be able to inoculate about 2.2 million people with Pfizer and Moderna doses by the end of the year.

Sofia has bet heavily on AstraZeneca's vaccine, of which it has ordered 4.5 million doses, but reports that the company will fail to meet its obligations to the EU in the first quarter may further delay its vaccination plan. "The first quarter is quite timid, as you can see there are delays in deliveries, there are all sorts of hurdles that are beyond our control," Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national COVID task-force told private BTV channel.

"But we are optimistic that deliveries will be regular in the second and third quarter," he said. Bulgaria has ordered more than 12 million vaccine shots from six producers under the EU scheme and Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has repeatedly said that every Bulgarian would be able to be inoculated. He said Bulgaria expects to receive some 260,000 shots from AstraZeneca in February alone.

Many are not so positive. Popular Bulgarian rap singer, Itso the Gamble is among those to voice concern at the slow pace. "I am very worried... that by the time my turn for a jab comes ... there'll be no me," he told a popular TV talk show earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Behera

Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs. Sports being a priority sector, over the last decade, the state go...

FOREX-ECB comments suppress euro, dollar perks up ahead of Fed

The euro fell on Wednesday, under pressure after a European Central Bank official said the bank was monitoring the currency closely, while the dollar perked up ahead of the Federal Reserves first meeting of the year.ECB governing council me...

Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

According to Brand Finance, year-on-year brand value for Infosys grew from 7.1bn to 8.4bn, and an upward jump of 72 ranksBENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services an...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Odegaard on loan

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Wednesday. Odegaard, 22, has made only three La Liga starts for Real and was also linked with a move to Spanish rival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021