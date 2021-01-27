Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by MayReuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:54 IST
Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
"As part of the Israel vaccination for corona procedure already 50% of all the Israel Olympic athletes delegation to Tokyo have been vaccinated," a Committee spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
"By the end of May 2021, all ...will be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus."
