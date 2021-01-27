Left Menu

Malta tightens restaurant closing times to curb COVID-19 infections

Malta on Wednesday cancelled carnival events and imposed an 11 p.m. closing time on restaurants to contain the spread of COVID-19, although Prime Minister Robert Abela said there would be no lockdown or curfew. Speaking at a news conference with Health Minister Chris Fearne, Abela said a surge of cases in January had been the result of gatherings over Christmas and the New Year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:35 IST
Malta on Wednesday cancelled carnival events and imposed an 11 p.m. closing time on restaurants to contain the spread of COVID-19, although Prime Minister Robert Abela said there would be no lockdown or curfew.

Speaking at a news conference with Health Minister Chris Fearne, Abela said a surge of cases in January had been the result of gatherings over Christmas and the New Year. "February is a particular time with many enjoying carnival and mid-term holidays. We are asking people to be responsible and businesses to make some sacrifices," Abela said.

Police and other law enforcement officers will have a stronger presence in the streets and crack down on large gatherings in rented premises. Malta has managed to control the virus largely through a "soap and bubble" policy, encouraging people to wash their hands frequently and confine their contacts to a bubble of only a few people.

The island has not imposed a lockdown and Abela said that, compared to other Europeans, Maltese were "living in a paradise". Restaurants, schools and most businesses remain open but bars and clubs were closed before Christmas and remain shut. The wearing of masks is mandatory.

Travel from high-risk countries is banned and other arrivals are required to produce a negative virus test on arrival. The island currently tops the EU list of per capita coronavirus vaccinations, and hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population by the summer.

The government is providing financial compensation to bars and clubs, and will also issue a second round of 100 euro shopping vouchers to everyone over 16 once it is safe enough for people to go out and mix. (Editing by Kevin Liffey )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

