Left Menu

S.Africa's Treasury still talking to health insurers over vaccine procurement

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:38 IST
S.Africa's Treasury still talking to health insurers over vaccine procurement

Discussions with health insurers over them contributing to South Africa's vaccine procurement are not concluded, National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the discussions around medical aid paying for members and to an extent exploring paying for non-members are on the table," Mogajane told reporters.

Also Read: South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP pulling down Lord Ram to the streets for politics : Hakim

West Bengal minister FirhadHakim on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for chanting the nameof Lord Ram for political purposes and said the saffron partycannot win the state election with hired soldiers.It is extremely disgraceful to use the name...

Car designer Dilip Chhabria's sister held in DC Avanti scam

The Mumbai police have arrestedace car designer Dilip Chhabrias sister Kanchan in connectionwith the DC Avanti car financing and forgery case, an officialsaid on Wednesday.A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of theCrime Branch, led by...

Madrid halts COVID-19 vaccination two weeks as it runs out of doses

Madrid health authorities have suspended vaccination against COVID-19 this week and next as they are running out of doses, Madrids deputy regional president Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday. The region has halted the vaccination of new peop...

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Indonesias most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3,000 meters nearly 10,000 feet down its slopes. No casualties were reported.The sounds of the eruption could be heard 30 kilometers 18 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021