S.Africa's Treasury still talking to health insurers over vaccine procurement

Discussions with health insurers over them contributing to South Africa's vaccine procurement are not concluded, National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the discussions around medical aid paying for members and to an extent exploring paying for non-members are on the table," Mogajane told reporters.

