Left Menu

Willingly or pressured, Slovaks take COVID tests to avoid tough lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:03 IST
Willingly or pressured, Slovaks take COVID tests to avoid tough lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Slovak physiotherapist Katarina Caklosova was ready to close shop for two weeks rather than heed government requirements to undergo a coronavirus test - until she found that new rules would also ban her from her favourite nature walks.

That tipped the balance and Caklosova, 50, will join almost 3 million Slovaks who have taken a test to avoid stricter lockdown measures kicking in on Wednesday and aimed at curbing the number of new COVID-19 cases. "This is a farce and unnecessary trouble, they are just not allowing us to work and limiting our life," she told Reuters in the western Slovak city of Trencin. "If it were not for the brutally low quality of our healthcare, we would not be in the state we are in today."

"I was considering not going (for a test), because I think it is useless, but the government order is forcing me." Under the new rules to be applied until Feb. 7, people who cannot show a certificate proving they tested negative in the previous week or had the infection in the past, are barred from moving around even for work and exercise.

As of Monday evening, nearly 2.6 million had taken tests that identified 1.18% carried the virus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday. Matovic has hailed the move - following two previous rounds of nationwide testing -as a success, despite opposition from some Slovaks as well as within his own cabinet about the merit of the exercise.

To enforce the stricter rules, police were randomly checking cars coming into Trencin on Wednesday morning, with drivers showing their test certificates on their phones or on paper. "I am in favour of this, it just takes a little while and does not stop me from work, so let there be order," one of the drivers at the checkpoint, Miroslav Siko, told Reuters.

The central European country has seen a dip in infections from peaks around the turn of the year, but its healthcare system is stretched to the limit with record 3,509 coronavirus patients in hospitals as of Monday. Slovakia has reported a total of 4,361 deaths as of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as he said some travellers to Britain would have to quarantine in government-provided h...

Carbon market plan could provide excuse to pollute, says Greenpeace

Plans to boost the global voluntary carbon market backed by U.N. envoy Mark Carney could hand oil majors and airlines an excuse to pollute for longer and jeopardise international climate goals, the head of Greenpeace International said on W...

Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

Nirbhik Subhas IrrepressibleSubhas, a multimedia exhibition celebrating the 125th birthanniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be open to thepublic at Victoria Memorial here from January 28.Instead of a routine, linear narrative of ...

BJP MP condemns violence during farmers' protest, says Delhi Police capable of dealing with situation

By Ashoke Raj BJP MP Lt General DP Vats retired on Wednesday condemned the violence during the tractor march by farmers in the national capital on Tuesday and said Delhi Police is capable of dealing with the situation.Delhi Police has a lot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021