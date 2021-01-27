Jharkhand reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,18,425

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tallymounted to 1,18,425 as 65 more people tested positive for theinfection on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,064as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in thelast 24 hours, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of newcases at 53, followed by East Singhbhum (5) and Simdega (3),the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 772 active coronavirus cases, while1,16,589 people have recovered from the disease so far, itsaid.

The state has tested 12,869 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, it added.

