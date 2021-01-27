Pakistan to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week - govt minister

Pakistan will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers, a government minister said on Wednesday. "God willing, the vaccination of front-line health workers will start next week," Asad Umar, who oversees Pakistan's efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic, said in a tweet.

China has pledged a donation of 500,000 doses of cornavirus vaccine made by the Chinese firm Sinopharm. Two government sources said the first batch would be flown in on Saturday.

