Left Menu

Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays

Catalonias public health chief Josep Argimon said Wednesday that the northeast region that is home to Barcelona will have used up all its available vaccines by Friday, when its refrigerators will be empty. Argimon said this will mean that 10,000 people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine wont be able to get their required second dose as planned 21 days later.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:46 IST
Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays

Health authorities in Spain say they are running out of COVID-19 vaccines and will have to postpone giving shots to health workers and nursing home residents due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Catalonia's public health chief Josep Argimon said Wednesday that the northeast region that is home to Barcelona will have used up all its available vaccines by Friday, when its “refrigerators will be empty.” Argimon said this will mean that 10,000 people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine won't be able to get their required second dose as planned 21 days later. Argimon said “in theory this should not be a problem” because the guidelines approved by the European Union indicate the second dose can be administered 21 to 45 days after the first shot. But he said: “All these elements add more uncertainty to the vaccination scheme.” Argimon said Catalonia had also experienced a delay in receiving the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, the only other vaccine currently approved by the EU, which was supposed to arrive this week but has been pushed back until Monday. Spain, along with the rest of the European Union, has suffered inoculation delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would have a temporary reduction in deliveries so it could upgrade its plant in Puurs, Belgium. The EU, however, is pressing all vaccine companies to make sure they carry out their promised vaccine deliveries. “We believe that the European Union and Spain as a member state should take a firm stance that the contracts must be honoured,” Argimon said. Madrid regional vice president Igancio Aguado also announced Wednesday that Spain's capital is stopping new vaccinations in order to use what it has in stock to ensure that those waiting a second dose don't go without it. Aguado said the current pace of vaccinations will make it impossible to meet the national government's goal of inoculating 70 per cent of Spain's 47 million residents by summer. Spain has administered 95 per cent of the 1.3 million vaccines it has received as part of the EU plan, according to the health ministry. Only 123,000 people have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs 35th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 9 projects worth Rs 54,675 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of policies involving Central and State governments. As per an ...

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

Vandals painted graffiti on Frances Holocaust Memorial ahead of international commemorations of the Nazi slaughter of millions of Jews.The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021