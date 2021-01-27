Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 134 new cases

Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Wednesday taking the toll in the state to 2,761, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 134 new cases including 27 in Jaipur, 26 in Nagaur, 17 in Kota, 12 in Jodhpur, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:55 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan records 134 new cases

Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Wednesday taking the toll in the state to 2,761, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 134 new cases including 27 in Jaipur, 26 in Nagaur, 17 in Kota, 12 in Jodhpur, it said. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,17,104 in Rajasthan and out of these 2,664 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, 3,11,679 people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 514 people have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 115 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Probe Abu Azmi's 'provocative' speech during farmers' protest, demands Maharashtra BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe against Samajwadi Party SP leader Abu Azmi in connection with violence which took place in Delhi during farmers tractor rall...

Within hours, Indian farm protests turned from carnival to violent clashes

A line of tractors stood ready at dawn on Tuesday to move out of a protest site near New Delhi where thousands of farmers had been camping for the last two months and rallying against farm reforms they say will hurt them and benefit large p...

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon trailer piques audience interest with dreamy visuals

Animated movie fans will be excited to know that Disney has unveiled the official trailer of its upcoming animate feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney India has dropped the new trailer on Wednesday.The trailer of Raya and the Last Drag...

I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton

Top-order batsman Tom Banton is considering skipping the Indian Premier League this year and focus on domestic red-ball cricket to enhance his chances of making it to Englands Test side.The 22-year-old, who played just two matches for Kolka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021