PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:25 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4917 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887349 878828 7152------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16821 16751 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217042 213760 1079------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260225 257122 1490 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20819 20339 334------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 297868 289708 3647 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3365 3358 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634325 621995 10829------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53100 51600 763------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 260220 251862 4382------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267504 263236 3014 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57296 55987 962 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124234 121253 1931 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118425 116589 1064 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 937383 918859 12207------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 905591 829452 3663------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9688 9504 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254270 247418 3799------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2015524 1920006 50894------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29007 28476 370 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13740 13496 146 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4359 4306 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12803 11796 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334667 331427 1906------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38934 38006 646 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172406 164745 5581------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317104 311679 2761 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6078 5841 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 836315 819306 12333------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293737 289325 1593 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33348 32906 388 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95826 91419 1639------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 599376 584372 8636------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 568884 552877 10139 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10702627 10372521 153827------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12301 12710 132------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,89,527 and the death toll at 1,53,724. The ministry said that 1,03,59,305 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

