Philippine regulator approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Philippine regulator approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Manila | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:49 IST
The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, the second to be approved in the Southeast Asian nation.
The known and potential benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks to date, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference. The Philippines' FDA has previously approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
