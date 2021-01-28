Philippine regulator approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, the second to be approved in the Southeast Asian nation.

The known and potential benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks to date, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference. The Philippines' FDA has previously approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)