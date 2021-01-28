Left Menu

'Like students getting recess': relief for WHO Wuhan team leaving quarantine

Members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of COVID-19 described long workdays during two weeks of quarantine, and relief at finally being able to leave their hotel in the Chinese city of Wuhan. "The only thing I could see for 14 days from the hotel room has been concrete," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, told Reuters by phone from Wuhan.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:46 IST
'Like students getting recess': relief for WHO Wuhan team leaving quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of COVID-19 described long workdays during two weeks of quarantine, and relief at finally being able to leave their hotel in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"The only thing I could see for 14 days from the hotel room has been concrete," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, told Reuters by phone from Wuhan. "Getting fresh air and a view, and seeing something green - it is just as if one has landed from the moon," she said from the team's new hotel.

She said the time had passed quickly, with long days of online meetings, including with Chinese counterparts. Other team members also tweeted about long workdays and relief at leaving quarantine. "I imagined getting a lot of time to reflect, and perhaps getting a little wiser about life - but that has not been the case," Fischer said.

Her only human contact was a visit twice a day from a worker in full protective gear checking her temperature and blood oxygen saturation. "I lived opposite two of the others in the team, so it was my hope that every time they knocked on the door, that the other two also went out and had their temperature measured, so you could at least exchange a few words and see a human being. But we were always asked kindly but firmly, like some naughty children, to go back to our rooms," she said.

Spirits were high as the team left the hotel. "When we were called down earlier today to pay, it was like ... a bunch of students getting recess," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi addresses rally of National Cadet Corps at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the rally of the National Cadet Corps NCC at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today. Union Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and the three armed services Chiefs were present on the occasion. T...

Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths; but India did not let disappointment get better of it: PM Narendra Modi.

Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths but India did not let disappointment get better of it PM Narendra Modi....

ADB sells $4.5 billion 5-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB priced a USD 4.5 billion five-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. The dollar market has seen a very active start to the new year, said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van ...

Safeguarding health, well-being of refugees a global responsibility: Jordan's King Abdullah

International support is essential to safeguard the health and well-being of refugees during the challenging times arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordans King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said on Thursday.Speaking at the World Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021