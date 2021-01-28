Left Menu

Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Bahrain is one of the most successful countries in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to its people, ranking fourth per head of population.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:02 IST
Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain has received its first delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), state media said on Thursday.

The vaccine will be free to citizens and residents of the Gulf Arab state, which on Jan. 25 approved the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine for emergency use, state media said, without providing the number of doses. Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "and our friends in India for working with us to secure the delivery of" the vaccine, his court said in a Twitter post.

On Monday, SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told Reuters the firm, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, would supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week. Bahrain is one of the most successful countries in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to its people, ranking fourth per head of population. It is already providing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm free of charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Army pays tributes to Lance Dafedar Kumar killed in IED blast in J-K’s Kulgam

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to Lance Dafedar Deepak Kumar who was killed in an IED explosion triggered by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, General Office...

Delhi violence: Police intensify probe, issue lookout notices against farmer leaders named in FIR

Delhi Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the farmers tractor parade on Republic Day and invoked sedition charges in a case of the Red Fort incident as the ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Turbulent week leaves Milan needing win to end crisis talk

Less than a week after AC Milan were crowned Serie A winter champions, Stefano Piolis stuttering side are facing stern questions about their title-winning credentials.In the space of four turbulent days, they were thrashed 3-0 by Atalanta i...

FOREX-Souring sentiment lifts dollar, knocks risk currencies

Riskier currencies such as the commodity-linked Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fell to multi-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as souring risk sentiment in global markets boosted the greenback. Falli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021