Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.

Russia's coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the total national tally to 3,793,810 since the pandemic began.

