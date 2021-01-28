U.S. House will bring budget resolution to floor next week -Pelosi

U.S. House will bring budget resolution to floor next week -PelosiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:11 IST
U.S. House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the House will take its first steps next week toward passing a new coronavirus aid bill when it debates budget rules that would allow Democrats to advance a bill in the Senate without Republican support.
"We're going to bring a budget resolution to the floor next week," Pelosi told reporters. "By the end of the week, we'll be finished with the budget resolution, which will be about reconciliation, if needed."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pelosi
- Democrats
- Republican
- Senate
- House
- Nancy Pelosi
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-Several House Republicans join impeachment push; Pence says he will not move to expel Trump
Cracks within Republican Party on impeaching Trump
WRAPUP 5-Some House Republicans join impeachment push; Pence says he will not move to expel Trump
Pelosi names impeachment managers for trial
WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote